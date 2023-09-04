The NCIS Character You May Not Remember Riverdale Star Lochlyn Munro Plays

For the better part of the past decade or so, "Riverdale," and "NCIS" have been working on distinctly opposite sides of the narrative coin, with the latter sticking to their storytelling playbook with near militaristic fidelity, and the former giddily rewriting the rules of teen drama almost every single week. Given the dramatically different stories they tell, you'd likely be right in assuming "Riverdale" and "NCIS" never shared many viewers. But the two shows have at least one thing in common — ace supporting work from one Lochlyn Munro.

As it was, "Riverdale" provided Munro a lot more screen time, with his Hal Cooper character playing a major role in the action during the show's first two seasons, and returning on the regular in almost every season thereafter. All in, the actor logged 51 appearances on "Riverdale," eclipsing his "NCIS" run by a full 50 episodes. As for Munro's lone "NCIS" gig, it came way back in the show's second season. And it came during an episode titled "Bikini Wax," during which Munro portrayed local surfer boy and low-key playboy Kevin Holt.

Set during Spring Break week in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the episode finds the NCIS team investigating the murder of a pregnant bikini contest participant. The team soon set their eyes on Holt as a suspect since he had intimate relationships with both the victim and her bestie, who he's also engaged to. And those who've seen Munro at work on "NCIS" can attest he's at his smarmy best throughout.