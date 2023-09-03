The Witcher S3 Receives Backlash Over 'High School Theater' Costumes

There's been a lot of talk about the third season of Netflix's fantasy hit "The Witcher" of late, and while much of it has centered around Season 3 being the last to feature star Henry Cavill, reaction to the latest run of episodes has largely remained positive. However, a certain section of "The Witcher" fandom has a serious bone to pick with the series' costume designers, and they've taken to Reddit to make their feelings known about what they believe to be amateurish costuming.

Part of that conversation is being led by u/BustyHarpyTaskmaster who opened a recent thread with the straight-forward proclamation, "Costuming is Awful," later adding that "after finishing Season 3 I'm just appalled at the choices." The user goes on to admit costuming in fantasy projects can be quite tricky as some stories toe the line between the medieval and the mystical. Nonetheless, they still take the costumes to task with the jab, saying "the wardrobe for the main characters is so awful and cheap looking."

In particular, the user has issues with the way costumers dress the series' female stars, comparing their garb to the garish styles of Vegas showgirls while proclaiming, "It's like a toddler chose things to dress up in." Further down the thread, u/dust-in-the-sun took matters a step further, commenting that some of the costumes on Season 3 of "The Witcher" look "like everyone just stumbled into whatever fits in the long-neglected costume closets of a high school theater."