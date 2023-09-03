Family Guy's Classic 'Road To Rhode Island' Song Samples From Which Bing Crosby Film?

When asked to consider the most iconic episodes that "Family Guy" has produced, chances are that fans will land on ones that feature Stewie and Brian as headliners. The two Griffin family members have persisted as the show's most prominent and iconic duo. Each season unravels their complicated but heartwarming relationship, showing different sides to the maniacal baby and narcissistic dog.

The two have become a key part of the show's fandom and the creatives behind the series clearly know it, giving Stevie and Brian their own segmented solo adventures. The "Road To..." episodes have become staples for "Family Guy," showing Stewie and Brian embarking on journeys that test their faith, wit, and relationship with one another. To date, eight "Road To..." episodes have been produced, each taking the iconic duo to a unique location, forcing them to problem-solve to get back home.

The marquee set of episodes kicked off with the Season 2 outing titled "Road to Rhode Island." In that sophomore season episode, Stewie and Brian have to find their way back to Rhode Island after missing their flight from Florida. It's a brilliant episode, one that leverages series creator Seth MacFarlane and his team's talents. Each "Road To..." episode features a complicated and involved musical performance, twists, turns, and heartfelt moments between the leads.

Even the most casual fans of "Family Guy" know that music holds significant importance for MacFarlane. The debut "Road to..." episode notably features a song sung by Stewie and Brian which has gone on to become a classic. The titular "Road to Rhode Island" song may seem familiar, especially to fans of Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. The tune from the "Family Guy" track is directly lifted from the titular song featured in the 1942 film "Road to Morocco."