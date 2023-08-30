Spider-Man: The Mysterio Marvel Plot Hole That Doctor Strange 2 Only Deepens

In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the designation of Earth-616 for the universe Stephen Strange comes from is confirmed. The second mention of the term contradicts the first. When Quintin Beck mentions it, it seems like an Easter egg to the comics. The main Marvel Universe is called Earth-616 in the pages of Marvel Comics. Mysterio calling the MCU's world by the number was a fun way to reference the source material. However, matters became more confusing when actual characters from outside the MCU's main Earth also referred to it as Earth-616 in "Doctor Strange 2."

In an interview with RollingStone.com, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," writer Michael Waldron mentioned the Earth-616 reference when asked about the mention in the film: "I guess it begs the question, What did Quentin know? He was a smart guy. Um, is it just a coincidence? That's ... I don't know. But what's your out?"

While Mysterio is a brilliant villain and tricked Spider-Man into believing he came from another reality, he ultimately made up his entire backstory. So, the mention of Earth-616 was either a coincidence or Beck knows more than he's letting on. The comment from Mysterio and how he came up with that specific number probably won't be further explored, as the character's death in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" likely put an end to his story.