Where To See Former NFL Star Roy Williams On Storage Wars
Retired NFL safety Roy Williams, who had stints with the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals over the course of his football career, hasn't had a ton of appearances in film or television since his retirement in 2011. But he did enjoy a period of minor reality TV fame, in addition to his accomplishments on the field. In 2012, he appeared in the second season of the A&E "Storage Wars" spin-off, "Storage Wars: Texas."
Williams can be seen in five episodes of the series, starting with Season 2, Episode 5, "Dallas Cowboys and Indians." The episode's title is a clever reference to Williams's NFL career, as he accompanies the "Storage Wars: Texas" buyers to Dallas' sister city, Fort Worth, to hunt for valuable old west artifacts.
The football star went on to appear in four more episodes of "Storage Wars: Texas" Season 2, a fitting coda to the six-year Dallas Cowboy's career as a Texas luminary.
Williams became a regular during the show's second season
A look at his IMDb credits will confirm that Roy Williams made several appearances on "Storage Wars: Texas" over the course of Season 2, following his debut in Episode 5. He appears in the Kennedy conspiracy-themed episode "Who Bought JFK?" (Season 2, Episode 6), searches for treasure among Texas high society in "High Tea Tighty" (Season 2, Episode 7), helps the "Storage Wars: Texas" team consider new buying strategies in "A Fistful of Auctions" (Season 2, Episode 9), and finds a collectible brochure from a Six Flags theme park dating back to the 1970s in "Fandom of the Opera" (Season 2, Episode 10).
Unfortunately, for fans of both Williams and "Storage Wars: Texas," that marked the end of his time on the show, and he hasn't done any other reality TV series since. However, you can still enjoy his appearances on this handful of episodes. And even though the "Storage Wars" franchise hasn't been on A&E in years, it can still be caught on various streaming platforms like PlutoTV and The Roku Channel.