Where To See Former NFL Star Roy Williams On Storage Wars

Retired NFL safety Roy Williams, who had stints with the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals over the course of his football career, hasn't had a ton of appearances in film or television since his retirement in 2011. But he did enjoy a period of minor reality TV fame, in addition to his accomplishments on the field. In 2012, he appeared in the second season of the A&E "Storage Wars" spin-off, "Storage Wars: Texas."

Williams can be seen in five episodes of the series, starting with Season 2, Episode 5, "Dallas Cowboys and Indians." The episode's title is a clever reference to Williams's NFL career, as he accompanies the "Storage Wars: Texas" buyers to Dallas' sister city, Fort Worth, to hunt for valuable old west artifacts.

The football star went on to appear in four more episodes of "Storage Wars: Texas" Season 2, a fitting coda to the six-year Dallas Cowboy's career as a Texas luminary.