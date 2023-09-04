Seinfeld: How One Scene Pushed Newman Actor Wayne Knight To Want To Get Healthier

For Wayne Knight, health is wealth.

Asking someone who their favorite "Seinfeld" cast member is like asking a parent who their favorite child is — it's an impossible question. One of the most widely beloved shows of all time, with one of the most memorable ensemble casts put to screen, "Seinfeld" continues to be a persistent part of our culture. It turned its leads, like Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more, into overnight sensations. Still relevant to this day, the cast of "Seinfeld" continues to make waves.

Knight, who serves as Jerry's (Seinfeld) biggest hater Newman, the series was more than just a career launchpad. Knight debuted on the show in 1992, just a year before he appeared in Steven Spileberg's "Jurassic Park." While Knight has a slew of cinematic roles under his belt, with projects like "Basic Instinct" and "Space Jam" padding out his CV, the actor will likely continue to be known as Newman. And as impressive as Knight's career has been, he attributes a lot more to "Seinfeld" than just hefty residuals.

During a behind-the-scenes look at "Seinfeld" Season 7, Knight candidly opened up about how filming a key scene led to a health scare. During Season 7, Episodes 21 and 22, titled "The Bottle Deposit," Knight's character was asked to run repeatedly through a cornfield. "In the process of doing that, at my maximum weight, I began to have palpitations," Knight shared, adding that he went to a doctor who confirmed that he had blood pressure-related ailments. Knight continued by saying that he was on track to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes if he didn't lose weight. "[I] began the process of getting to where I am today: a healthy man. Thanks to this show. God bless you, Jerry," Knight cheekily added.