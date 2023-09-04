Star Wars: How Padme Almost Killed Anakin Skywalker In Revenge Of The Sith

With how enormous and respected the "Star Wars" universe is, it comes as no surprise that the saga has been rewritten, re-conceptualized, and reworked until it became the story we know and love today. For example, "The Rise of Skywalker" could have been a vastly different movie, as seen through the rumored original script, "Duel of The Fates." Though we may never see these ideas come to life on screen, it's exciting to imagine what could have been and how it could have changed the course of the series. One idea that was ultimately scrapped involves Padme (Natalie Portman) attempting to kill her husband, Anakin (Hayden Christensen), in "Revenge of the Sith."

The concept art, created by Iain McCaig, depicts Padme facing Anakin with a knife in her hand, ready for a final confrontation. McCaig presented the piece in 2016 at the Academy of Art University and explained the idea behind the planned scene, which starts when Padme sees Anakin on Mustafar. "She gets off the ship with the knife, she runs up and throws her arms around him, and he lets her," he said. "She's got the knife to the back of [Anakin's] neck and she's going to kill him. [Again], he lets her. But she can't do it. She loves him too much to stop him, even when he becomes the monster."