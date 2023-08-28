Rebel Moon: Every Cloned Sci-Fi Movie We Spotted In The Trailer

Zack Snyder has been wowing fans for years. In the 2000s he brought his unique vision to comic book adaptations like "300" and "Watchmen." Those movies earned him enough acclaim that DC Comics handed Snyder their cinematic universe, and though it didn't entirely pan out, Snyder's take on the Justice League has earned him even more fans. Though his adaptations are likely his best-known work, Snyder tends to really shine when he's working on original stories like "Sucker Punch" and "Army of the Dead."

Well, Snyder's back, and his latest feature appears to be his most ambitious yet. "Rebel Moon" looks to be the everything sci-fi movie. It's got desert worlds, cyberpunk cities, human-animal hybrids, robot swordsmen, and more. At its core, the movie is about a group of rebels coming together to fight against an evil empire. It's a story that's sold countless other sci-fi properties, and "Rebel Moon" proudly owns up to its influences.

The first "Rebel Moon" trailer gave us a look at Snyder's new galaxy, and it also showed off quite a few things we've seen before. Decades of sci-fi movies — and Akira Kurosawa films like "Seven Samurai" — have clearly inspired Snyder's work here, and more than a handful of them get a nod in the trailer. Hardcore sci-fi fans were probably able to pick out the familiar shots in a heartbeat, but we've got the full breakdown for everyone who's looking to get hyped for what might be one of Snyder's best movies to date.