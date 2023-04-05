Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S. Is About To Change The Marvel Universe

Jonathan Hickman told Marvel.com the story for "G.O.D.S." was created at the same time as "House of X," as he created both series' bibles at the same time.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Valerio Schiti on this for the last year, and watching him bring this to life has been a total joy," Hickman said. "G.O.D.S. is my favorite kind of Marvel comic: one that feels like something old, but pushes the Marvel Universe in an exciting new direction."

Schiti also weighed in on what fans can expect, and it's equally hype-worthy. "We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones," Schiti said, adding, "You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!" Given all of the twists and turns Marvel Comics fans have come to appreciate, this is quite a statement about the creators' ambitions.

A preview for "G.O.D.S." will appear in the upcoming "Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men" #1 on May 6. The first issue of the series will arrive in comic book stores in the fall of 2023.