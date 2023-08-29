Critical Role: What Is The Longest Episode (And Is It Worth Watching)?

If there's one thing longtime "Critical Role" fans are used to now, it's the occasional long night. Ever since it began in 2015, the popular online show has been broadcasting episodes in which its cast of voice actors sit around and play 'Dungeons & Dragons'" together. As veteran "D&D" players will be able to attest, game sessions typically aren't short, either. Consequently, most "Critical Role" installments usually run between 3 and 4 hours long. As a matter of fact, any episode that comes in below the 4-hour mark is often considered a shorter chapter of the show by fans.

To new "Critical Role" viewers, its episodes' runtimes may seem daunting, at first. Those same fans may, however, be surprised to learn that some installments of the actual play series have run longer than 5 and 6 hours. Those episodes, while rare, do come around every so often, and they usually end up lasting as long as they do because of major or unforeseen events in the ongoing "Critical Role" story. With that in mind, it's worth noting that the longest "Critical Role" installment to date is 7 hours and 2 minutes long.

The episode in question, titled "Fond Farewells," is the final chapter of "Critical Role" Campaign 2. As the last installment of its multi-year campaign, the episode is one of the most emotionally cathartic and narratively ambitious that the "Critical Role" team has ever put together. It is, therefore, absolutely worth seeking out and sitting through, though, its power may well depend on how familiar each viewer is with the various events that precede "Fond Farewells."