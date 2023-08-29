American Pickers: Who Is Victor Vespa & What Seattle Scooter Shop Did He Own?

Over the years, Mike Wolfe and the rest of the team at "American Pickers" have tracked down collectors for just about everything under the sun. We've seen lifelong collectors of sideshow attractions, people with warehouses full of retro cars, and even one collector who somehow got his hands on the original Aerosmith tour van.

As such, it wasn't too surprising in Season 24, Episode 18 to learn that Wolfe had found somebody who collects Vespa scooters — somebody who was so well known for his scooter affinity that he goes by the name of "Victor Vespa." Vespa's real name is Victor Voris, and as we learn in the episode, he spent 30 years selling these iconic Italian scooters across the West Coast. In the episode, Voris explains that his love for these scooters came from his father, who was also a Vespa collector.

Because Mike Wolfe is an avid collector of automobiles and motorcycles, Wolfe actually knew who Voris was long before the episode even aired — even dubbing him' the "Godfather of Vespa" for his unparalleled collection of antique scooters.