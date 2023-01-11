American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Is Revving Up To Auction Off His Antique Motorcycle Collection

When one spends most of their days scouring the countryside for antiques and long-forgotten items in barns and overlooked locations, one can accrue quite a collection of items and objects of particular note. "American Pickers" is a hit television show led by Mike Wolfe, a lifelong aficionado of motorcycles and bicycles, and his brother Robbie. Meeting all sorts of interesting people and finding unique locations that are chock full of valuables, Wolfe has quite a personal collection of vintage motorcycles.

In a 2021 interview with Road Dirt, Wolfe explained that motorcycles have always been one of his major passions, and referenced his former partner Frank Fritz as an even bigger fan of motorcycles than he, adding, "Frank, man, he had a full beard and a Harley by the time he was in the 9th grade." Wolfe also mentioned how he had bought his first motorcycle at the age of 13 through a series of barters and secrets, saying, "My mother would not have let me live to tell the tale if she found out I bought a bike. I had a few other motorcycles after that, but didn't bother to get my license until I was 18. Collected a lot of tickets during that spell."

Luckily for fans of vintage motorcycles and "American Pickers," Wolfe has announced that he is selling half of his collection. But what are the details of this sale, and where can one go to get a chance to procure one of these legendary motorcycles?