Storage Wars: What Episode Does Rowdy Roddy Piper Appear?
While most people remember "Rowdy" Roddy Piper as a charismatic performer with an affinity for the bagpipes, the Wrestling Hall of Famer with over thirty titles under his belt who was known to sport a kilt also lent his undeniable skills to several other forms of entertainment, including an episode of the popular A&E reality competition series "Storage Wars."
From the iconic time he ran out of bubble gum as Nada in the classic John Carpenter feature "They Live" to playing Da Maniac in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Roddy Piper had his fair share of victories on both the big and small screen. While he played a number of characters throughout his illustrious career, the talented entertainer has credits as himself on shows like "Celebrity Wife Swap," "The Haunting of," and "Undercover Boss."
In 2013, two years before his tragic passing, he also appeared on the A&E series "Storage Wars" in Season 4, Episode 12 ("Barry's Angels"). In the entry, Barry Weiss has two angels with him when he hopes to land some valuables with a new haul that costs $1125, which only yields a kilt. In order to cheer Barry up, the angels take him to The Tam O'Shanter Pub, where he is greeted by "Rowdy" Roddy Piper playing the bagpipes. After the music number ends, Piper briefly explains the kilt's history and how they are made before valuing the Scottish attire at over $1000, which brightens Barry's day right on up.
His time on the show with one of the most successful cast members of "Storage Wars" featured a few laughs, and everyone walked away with a satisfying smile. But while it's clear Piper, Barry, and the angels had a great time, how did the fans at home respond to the episode?
Storage Wars fans had a rowdy reaction to Roddy Piper's appearance
It's probably wise to assume not every celebrity guest appearance on "Storage Wars" will be regarded as the find of a lifetime, and some may be valued as less than favorable in the eyes of fans. But when it comes to the infamous wrestling legend's turn on the A&E reality series, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's bagpipe performance and generous kilt evaluation earned a surprising reaction from fans.
After Piper posted a tweet letting his followers know he was going to be on the show, several people who enjoyed seeing him on "Storage Wars" responded, offering praise for his efforts like @blaufman who posted "Caught the show and loved your cameo! LMFAO!! Hot Rod Rules!!" and some thought he put on a remarkable act with @carolann4787 replying, "kilt was cool but not as cool as him playing bagpipes." Even users on Reddit chimed in with robust acclaim for the rowdy entry's ability to eclipse any of the long-standing criticism the show has faced, like the post from u/TankSwan that read, "I know the legitimacy of this show is always put into question, but I find it entertaining and thought this was a pretty cool appearance for The Hot Rod."
While the man undeniably accomplished a great deal in the realm of entertainment, there is no denying that "Rowdy" Roddy Piper always knew how to make his presence known, whether it was in the ring fighting for a championship or playing the bagpipes on "Storage Wars."