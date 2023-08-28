Storage Wars: What Episode Does Rowdy Roddy Piper Appear?

While most people remember "Rowdy" Roddy Piper as a charismatic performer with an affinity for the bagpipes, the Wrestling Hall of Famer with over thirty titles under his belt who was known to sport a kilt also lent his undeniable skills to several other forms of entertainment, including an episode of the popular A&E reality competition series "Storage Wars."

From the iconic time he ran out of bubble gum as Nada in the classic John Carpenter feature "They Live" to playing Da Maniac in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Roddy Piper had his fair share of victories on both the big and small screen. While he played a number of characters throughout his illustrious career, the talented entertainer has credits as himself on shows like "Celebrity Wife Swap," "The Haunting of," and "Undercover Boss."

In 2013, two years before his tragic passing, he also appeared on the A&E series "Storage Wars" in Season 4, Episode 12 ("Barry's Angels"). In the entry, Barry Weiss has two angels with him when he hopes to land some valuables with a new haul that costs $1125, which only yields a kilt. In order to cheer Barry up, the angels take him to The Tam O'Shanter Pub, where he is greeted by "Rowdy" Roddy Piper playing the bagpipes. After the music number ends, Piper briefly explains the kilt's history and how they are made before valuing the Scottish attire at over $1000, which brightens Barry's day right on up.

His time on the show with one of the most successful cast members of "Storage Wars" featured a few laughs, and everyone walked away with a satisfying smile. But while it's clear Piper, Barry, and the angels had a great time, how did the fans at home respond to the episode?