Deadliest Catch: Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen Reveals F/V Victory Repair Update For Fans

Discovery's crab fishing reality series "Deadliest Catch" is no stranger to life-threatening accidents, taking its name from the incredibly high mortality rate of commercial fishing throughout the Bering Sea. Over the years, fans have witnessed plenty of close calls and catastrophic malfunctions that can put an entire crew in danger — including a shocking collision between the F/V Victory and another ship in the Season 19 episode "Victory at Sea."

While the raw, chaotic footage of this crash was incredibly well-received by fans, the crash was a devastating blow for up-and-coming Captain Sophia "Bob" Nielsen, possibly ending her fishing season early and costing her a considerable amount of time and money. Although this crash was a heartbreaking loss for Nielsen, she recently shared a video of the ship on her personal Instagram page, showing that the repairs for the F/V Victory are moving along very quickly.

The video itself shows a wide assortment of ongoing construction aboard the Victory and is accompanied by the hopeful caption: "Repairs are coming along great. Some new planks, new deck, and refastening all the forward cleats along with the anchor [winch]. Crunch time."