Deadliest Catch's Victory Crash Footage Appeases Fans Wanting The 'Real' In Reality TV

When it comes to reality television, there's the eternal question of whether what people are watching is real or not. Fans should always anticipate some liberties to be taken, but it can make for thrilling television when what's on-screen is actually transpiring.

That was the case for "Deadliest Catch" Season 19, Episode 13 — "Victory at Sea." In the episode, Sophia "Bob" Nielsen guides the F/V Victory when it collides with another ship bringing some bait. It's a little unclear from the footage who's ultimately at fault for the collision, but many fans took to social media to discuss how it made for good television because of how real it was. The show even did away with the music and simply provided the raw audio and video (not including beeps for profanities) to add to the sense of realism.

The "Deadliest Catch" Victory crash was the talk of the town on the show's subreddit, with u/Driew27 writing, "That was the most raw film we've had on deadliest catch in a while. No over the top music/sound effects just raw audio of the situation." It goes to show that even 19 seasons into the series, it's still capable of impressing viewers.