Seinfeld: Who Plays Anna In 'The Little Kicks' Episode?
Throughout the electric nine-season run of "Seinfeld," the neurotic slacker George Costanza (Jason Alexander) puts on a masterclass on how to drive away every single woman in New York City. Like the series' titular Jerry Seinfeld, George pulls in a new girlfriend almost every week — losing them in spectacular fashion through his ridiculous and annoying behavior.
One great example is a woman named Anna whom George meets in the episode "The Little Kicks." Initially revolted by George, Anna decides to give him a chance after Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) warns her to steer clear of him, mistakenly believing that this means George is a "bad boy." George immediately leans into this "bad boy" persona that Anna finds so attractive, adopting a Yankee letterman jacket, renting a muscle car, and acting cool whenever he's around her.
Anna's absurd fascination with "bad boy" George makes her one of his most memorable girlfriends in the series, and if she looked familiar to you, it's because she's played by "Faking It" star Rebecca McFarland. Starting her acting career in 1996, this memorable appearance on "Seinfeld" was actually McFarland's third acting credit ever. The popularity of "The Little Kicks" (famous for Elaine's absurd dance moves) also makes this episode one of her most well-known projects to date and helped launch her into a prolific acting career that has spanned three decades.
McFarland has had a prolific acting career, but her small role in Seinfeld is one of her best
Outside of this iconic role in "Seinfeld," Rebecca McFarland is also well known for her prominent role in the MTV romantic comedy series "Faking It" — where she plays Farrah, the highly conservative mother of series lead, Amy Raudenfeld (Rita Volk).
Other major roles for McFarland include her recurring part on "Two and a Half Men" (in which she played the flirty Pavlov's bartender Leanne), and her role as Val Gibson in the Fred Savage-led sitcom "Working." McFarland has also taken on an abundance of smaller roles in popular shows like "Star Trek: Voyager," "CSI," "NCIS," "Friday Night Lights," and "Grey's Anatomy." Despite the fact that McFarland has starred in dozens of high-profile films and television series over the years, the absurd popularity of "Seinfeld" makes her role as Anna one of the most well-known performances of her career.
As in most of George Costanza's relationships, his romance with Anna falls apart in the episode's end when he attempts to bootleg movies to improve his "bad boy" persona. Though Anna never appears in the show after this episode, "Seinfeld" fans will certainly remember this hilarious (and highly confused) character thanks to McFarland's iconic performance.