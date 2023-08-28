Seinfeld: Who Plays Anna In 'The Little Kicks' Episode?

Throughout the electric nine-season run of "Seinfeld," the neurotic slacker George Costanza (Jason Alexander) puts on a masterclass on how to drive away every single woman in New York City. Like the series' titular Jerry Seinfeld, George pulls in a new girlfriend almost every week — losing them in spectacular fashion through his ridiculous and annoying behavior.

One great example is a woman named Anna whom George meets in the episode "The Little Kicks." Initially revolted by George, Anna decides to give him a chance after Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) warns her to steer clear of him, mistakenly believing that this means George is a "bad boy." George immediately leans into this "bad boy" persona that Anna finds so attractive, adopting a Yankee letterman jacket, renting a muscle car, and acting cool whenever he's around her.

Anna's absurd fascination with "bad boy" George makes her one of his most memorable girlfriends in the series, and if she looked familiar to you, it's because she's played by "Faking It" star Rebecca McFarland. Starting her acting career in 1996, this memorable appearance on "Seinfeld" was actually McFarland's third acting credit ever. The popularity of "The Little Kicks" (famous for Elaine's absurd dance moves) also makes this episode one of her most well-known projects to date and helped launch her into a prolific acting career that has spanned three decades.