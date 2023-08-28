What Happened To Oj On Deadliest Catch & Who Replaced Him?

On Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," much attention is paid to the captains. Whether it's stars like Sig Hansen or new blood like Jack Bunnell, captains invariably get the most camera time. Any seasoned "Deadliest Catch" fan knows, however, that the hardworking deckhands are the real lifeblood of the show. When one of them taps out due to illness or injury, it affects the entire ship's ability to get a good haul.

On Season 19, Episode 16 of "Deadliest Catch," Pascual "Oj" Ganuelas, a deckhand on the F/V Wizard, suffers debilitating chest pain and is rushed to the clinic in Dutch Harbor. There, it's determined he needs additional medical assistance, so he travels via medevac to a hospital in Anchorage. While we still don't know exactly what went wrong — Captain Keith Colburn guesses it was a minor heart attack — Oj is okay by the end of the episode. In Episode 17, he confirms that he's on the mend but needs some time off to recuperate.

Oj's health scare proves that crabbing-related accidents aren't the only threat out at sea — though he's familiar with those, too. In 2020, the F/V Wizard was pummeled by a 35-foot rogue wave caused by a super snow moon. The rare swell knocked Oj off of his feet, causing him to collide with a crab pot and hurt his leg.

For Colburn, dealing with Oj's medical emergency meant balancing heartfelt concern with the logistical issues of finding a fast replacement. Luckily, he was able to enlist 20-year fishing veteran Tracy Paola.