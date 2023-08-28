Modern Family: Who Did Vanessa Williams Play On The Show?

"Modern Family" has a ton of main characters to focus on, which isn't too surprising, seeing as the program documents the happenings within three separate households. However, despite having its plate full in terms of main characters, the longtime ABC hit manages to squeeze in some notable guest stars from time to time. Nathan Lane, Adam DeVine, Kevin Hart, and more pop up on the show to give a given episode a little extra oomph. Even actor, singer, and dancer Vanessa Williams landed a one-off spot on the beloved sitcom.

Williams makes her one and only "Modern Family" appearance in the episode titled "The Long Goodbye" from Season 9. She plays a wealthy woman named Rhonda, who seemingly befriends Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) while she works at a country club. Haley begins to think that Rhonda is her one-way ticket to evading low-pay, tedious labor for the rest of her life, but this turns out to not be the case at all. After hinting that she could score Haley a gig far better than the one she has at the country club, she goes back on her word and leaves the eldest Dunphy sibling in the dust.

Throughout the episode, Williams plays the posh, somewhat arrogant Rhonda to perfection, likely calling on her experience as a similar character on another iconic ABC television series to do so.