Supernatural: Which New Amsterdam & Modern Family Alum Plays Aaron Bass?

Sometimes, an actor with a unique look just seems to be popping up everywhere. This is the case with Adam Rose, a performer who happens to boast an impressive following on social media platforms like TikTok on top of appearing in 55 different film and television projects that go all the way back to 1997.

Of course, one of the most popular shows that the actor has appeared in is the CW paranormal drama "Supernatural," which ran for 15 seasons. You might recognize Rose as the performer behind Aaron Bass, an ally of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), as he appeared as the character in two episodes of the series, including one in Season 8 and another in Season 12.

However, if you tuned into ABC's popular sitcom, "Modern Family," over the years, it's possible that you also saw him in Season 9, Episode 22 ("Clash of Swords") where he played a character named Adam at a fictional event called Hero-Con. More recently, you may have also spotted the actor in two back-to-back episodes of the NBC medical drama, "New Amsterdam," as a bartender named Chad.