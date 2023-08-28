Supernatural: Which New Amsterdam & Modern Family Alum Plays Aaron Bass?
Sometimes, an actor with a unique look just seems to be popping up everywhere. This is the case with Adam Rose, a performer who happens to boast an impressive following on social media platforms like TikTok on top of appearing in 55 different film and television projects that go all the way back to 1997.
Of course, one of the most popular shows that the actor has appeared in is the CW paranormal drama "Supernatural," which ran for 15 seasons. You might recognize Rose as the performer behind Aaron Bass, an ally of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), as he appeared as the character in two episodes of the series, including one in Season 8 and another in Season 12.
However, if you tuned into ABC's popular sitcom, "Modern Family," over the years, it's possible that you also saw him in Season 9, Episode 22 ("Clash of Swords") where he played a character named Adam at a fictional event called Hero-Con. More recently, you may have also spotted the actor in two back-to-back episodes of the NBC medical drama, "New Amsterdam," as a bartender named Chad.
Adam Rose has appeared in a lot of major shows.
Though, as mentioned above, Adam Rose also boasts a sizable following on the popular social media app TikTok, if you think you've seen him elsewhere, that could also be the case. For instance, the actor also appeared as the hapless Max across six episodes of "Veronica Mars" in Season 3 and even popped up in an episode of the revival series back in 2019.
Elsewhere, you may have spotted Rose in two different zombie-related TV shows. The performer showed up as Byron Thistlewaite on an episode of another Rob Thomas series, "iZombie," and in two episodes of the Drew Barrymore-starring Netflix horror-comedy, "Santa Clarita Diet."
The ubiquitous actor has also appeared in episodes of other major television series like "Suits," "Castle," "Weeds," "Bones," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "The Sopranos" just to name a few, and has popped in popular films like the George Clooney drama "Up in the Air" and the Noah Baumbach period dramedy, "The Squid and the Whale."