Everything Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Does Better (& Worse) Than The Michael Bay Movies

Now rebooted of sorts, the "Transformers" movie franchise will always live in the shadow of the original five "Transformers" titles directed by Michael Bay. Not only were they incredibly successful at the box office for the most part, but they had an influence on broader pop culture that's still reverberating through blockbuster cinema today. For good and for ill, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and the other notable Autobots will be forever informed by the aesthetic of titles like "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." The newest installment in the series, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," features several nods to those original movies — most notably maintaining live-action Optimus Prime's love for dispatching enemies through decapitations.

However — much like the 2018 prequel "Bumblebee" — it's also a project that tries to take the live-action incarnation of these robots in new creative directions. Those fresh ambitions lead to "Rise of the Beasts" unequivocally surpassing the Michael Bay "Transformers" movies in some key respects. Unfortunately, several aspects of "Rise of the Beasts" also end up coming up short compared to its predecessors – despite how torturous the original "Transformers" films could occasionally be. "Rise of the Beasts" attempts to provide a fresh start for this long-running franchise without totally abandoning the continuity and beloved elements of the "Transformers" saga, but how successful is it? We take a look at everything "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" does better than the Michael Bay movies and the ways it falls short.