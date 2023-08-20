Harry Potter: The Grim Truth About Hogwarts Professors & Unforgivable Curses

A lot of the magic found within the "Harry Potter" franchise is light-hearted and cheerful; think Hermione telling Ron that it's "wingardium levi-O-sa," not "levioSA" in "Sorcerer's Stone." There are some truly evil forms of magic, though — and unfortunately, Harry, Ron, and Hermione run afoul of pretty much all of them as they work together to bring down the Dark Lord Voldemort.

Voldemort has his own little corner of horrifying magic with his Horcruxes, pieces of his soul that can only be split apart from his physical body by committing murder in cold blood — and which Harry, Ron, and Hermione have to defeat before they can kill him — but beyond that, there's also the Unforgivable Curses. Mad Eye-Moody (or, more accurately, Barty Crouch Jr. masquerading as Mad-Eye Moody thanks to some Polyjuice Potion) teaches the gang each of them in turn in "Goblet of Fire." There's the Imperius Curse, which allows total control of its victim. The Cruciatus Curse is simple yet devastating torture. And then there's Avada Kedavra, the "Killing Spell," which cannot be blocked, stopped, or reversed.

This has led fans to ask a hard question: do the professors at Hogwarts, who are tasked with protecting young magical lives, know these curses? u/IngenuityLeading372 started a Reddit thread about this very issue, writing, "Do the professors at hogwarts IE mcgonagall, sprout, pomfrey, snape know how to use the unforgivable curses? I'm guessing they do they just can't use them, just something I'm curious about and wondering if anyone knows? Adding to that if one of the professors had used avada kedavra against Voldemort would they have been punished for it by the ministry?"