American Pickers: Who Is Ted Willis, Who's Property Was Picked In Season 15

It's pretty easy to get wrapped up in how much money Mike Wolfe and company might potentially make on flipping one artifact or another in any given episode of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers." Wolfe has always had an admirable penchant for exploring the history behind the items he buys. Quite often, he'll spend a little time talking about the people, and the places being picked, too — as was the case in bonus footage from a Season 15 episode that found Wolfe and Frank Fritz scouring the property of the late Ted Willis.

Titled "Another Brick in the Wall," said episode eventually saw Wolfe and Fritz traveling to the sleepy town of Poplar Bluff, Missouri where they were led to an eight-acre plot of wooded land by a local police officer named Jeff. There they find the remains of Willis Brick, where Ted made his living casting bricks for locals. While exploring the property, however, the land and operation are talked about a little more than Willis himself. If you're interested in learning a little more about Willis, you can find a brief history of his life on the Ancient Faces website.

Per that friend and family populated site, Willis was born in Poplar Bluff in 1930, graduating from the local high school in 1949, and immediately enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He achieved the rank of Airman First Class prior to his 1955 discharge, at which point he returned home to run Willis Brick until his 1993 death.