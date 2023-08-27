The Blacklist: Who Plays Red's Pilot, Edward?

As readers may be able to discern from Andrew McCarthy's role in "Pretty in Pink," he's one of the many major actors to have gotten their start in the industry in the '80s. McCarthy starred in several other notable productions, including 1985's "St. Elmo's Fire" and the oft-referenced 1989 flick "Weekend at Bernie's." He has consistently garnered credits since then, and has made numerous guest appearances on popular crime series like "Law & Order," "Monk," and "Good Girls." Outside of "The Blacklist," his most notable modern credits comes from his portrayal of Dr. Ian Sullivan in "The Resident."

McCarthy's directorial credits are just as impressive as his acting roles. In addition to his many episodes of "The Blacklist," the veteran creative has directed episodes of "White Collar," the original "Gossip Girl," "Grace and Frankie," "TURN: Washington's Spies," and more. He actually also directed a sizable portion of yet another mega-popular crime series from the 2010s: Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black."

While McCarthy has an extensive filmography, "The Blacklist" stands as something of a return to his roots, thanks to the series reuniting him with James Spader. "There's just no substitute for knowing somebody that well and that long — it makes working together a real pleasure, especially since James is so talented and so hard working," McCarthy told Filmmaker Magazine. "He works as hard as anybody in the business."