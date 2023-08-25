Family Guy: Where Can You Watch & What Streaming Services Have Every Season

Over the course of its extensive run, "Family Guy" has cleverly introduced many wacky characters, hilarious references, and well-crafted cutaway gags. Home audiences have several options regarding how they can watch the show, meaning there has arguably never been a better time to revisit some — if not all — of the unforgettable moments fans have enjoyed throughout the years.

After defying the odds and surviving several cancellations, the long-running animated sitcom has released over 400 episodes. While there are many places for people to consume content these days, Hulu is the primary streaming service "Family Guy" fans should have on their radar, as subscribers can stream every season, and new entries are available the day after their original air date. Episodes are also on the Fox website, FX Now, and ABC but require a TV provider login. Even though Disney owns "Family Guy," the show isn't on Disney+ in the U.S. However, it is available on Disney+ in international regions such as the U.K., Canada, Australia, and more under the Star content hub. There is also the option to purchase seasons or episodes through Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and other similar platforms.

With several choices available, some fans will probably be excited to see as much "Family Guy" as possible. But some might be surprised that the show is still worth watching after being around so long and even more curious to know if fans still think it's funny.