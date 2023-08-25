Family Guy: Where Can You Watch & What Streaming Services Have Every Season
Over the course of its extensive run, "Family Guy" has cleverly introduced many wacky characters, hilarious references, and well-crafted cutaway gags. Home audiences have several options regarding how they can watch the show, meaning there has arguably never been a better time to revisit some — if not all — of the unforgettable moments fans have enjoyed throughout the years.
After defying the odds and surviving several cancellations, the long-running animated sitcom has released over 400 episodes. While there are many places for people to consume content these days, Hulu is the primary streaming service "Family Guy" fans should have on their radar, as subscribers can stream every season, and new entries are available the day after their original air date. Episodes are also on the Fox website, FX Now, and ABC but require a TV provider login. Even though Disney owns "Family Guy," the show isn't on Disney+ in the U.S. However, it is available on Disney+ in international regions such as the U.K., Canada, Australia, and more under the Star content hub. There is also the option to purchase seasons or episodes through Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and other similar platforms.
With several choices available, some fans will probably be excited to see as much "Family Guy" as possible. But some might be surprised that the show is still worth watching after being around so long and even more curious to know if fans still think it's funny.
Fans still consider Family Guy to be a laugh riot
Even comedies that stay on the air for a while rarely find themselves able to brag about releasing 20 seasons. But "Family Guy" has managed to continue entertaining audiences since the first episode aired in 1999 and shows little signs of slowing down, especially considering fans still find the show as funny as ever.
After years of watching the Griffin family's famous shenanigans, some people still find the show's signature comedic style to be a gut-busting good time, like u/greenknight884, who posted on Reddit, "I've still laughed out loud at many recent episodes. I guess it just fits my sense of humor." Certain viewers believe some of the newer "Family Guy" episodes eclipse the early days, such as u/TheWhiteWalkerSpeaks, who wrote, "Started watching random episodes from later seasons. I Laughed out loud many times and prefer some of those episodes over the early 1-5 seasons." But then others see things like u/PoPo573, who shared, "Family Guy has its ups and downs in terms of quality and has since season 1. I don't think there are any bad seasons, and it's OK for people to think it went down in quality, it's just their opinion."
Regardless of what other people think, whether or not the show is still worth watching is something every fan must decide for themselves. Fortunately, there are several options available to enjoy episodes of "Family Guy."