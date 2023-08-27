Hidden Comedy Gems Of 2023 You'll Regret Missing

2023 has been a great year in film already, with plenty of box office records being broken and top-name franchises dominating theaters. The "Barbenheimer" campaign has been especially noteworthy, pitting Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" against Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" — with the latter crossing the $1 billion mark, and the unexpected pairing reigniting the passion for moviegoing. Returning franchises like "Creed," "Scream," and "John Wick" have proved popular, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" finally beat the video game adaptation curse to become the highest-grossing movie of the year so far.

One of the unfortunate side effects of bigger franchises getting a lot of attention from outlets and audiences is that there are inevitably some great films that fall through the cracks. Comedies — out of all the genres — have perhaps been most overlooked in 2023. Although there aren't as many straight-up comedies these days — with many going down the "dramedy" route — 2023 has had more than a few great comedies that have been eclipsed by bigger releases. Read on to discover the great hidden gem comedies that have hit theaters and streaming in 2023 that you won't want to miss.