Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 - Mckenna Grace Shows Off New Firehouse Set And Ecto-1
The "Ghostbusters" franchise returned to cinemas in a big way in 2021 with the debut of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The Jason Reitman-directed feature reunites much of the original "Ghostbusters" cast, puts the spotlight on a new generation of paranormal investigators, and pays homage to the irreplaceable Harold Ramis, who portrayed Egon Spengler in the first two films. In doing so, the film received largely positive assessments from fans and critics alike and earned a good chunk of change at the box office. Thus, a sequel is on the way.
While details on the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" follow-up are sparse, for "Ghostbusters" Day 2023, Mckenna Grace — the actor behind Spengler's grandaughter, Phoebe — took fans inside the movie's set. In her Ghostbusters jumpsuit, she dances and sings along to Lizzy McAlpine's "Ceilings" on the set. Throughout her TikTok video, we get glimpses of the iconic firehouse that the Ghostbusters called home for years as well as their equally iconic set of wheels, the Ecto-1, which seems to have been cleaned up since we last saw it in "Afterlife."
As it turns out, the firehouse and Ecto-1 aren't the only legacy elements of the "Ghostbusters" franchise fans can look forward to seeing in the next film.
Will the original Ghostbusters crew join the franchise's newcomers this time around?
As if the firehouse and the Ecto-1 aren't worth getting excited about on their own, the sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has more surprises in store for longtime franchise fans. At the time of this writing, the only legacy "Ghostbusters" actors signed on to appear are Ernie Hudson, who still loves the franchise, and William Atherton — the actors behind Winston Zeddemore and Walter Peck, respectively. However, even though it has yet to be confirmed by an official source, Hudson has teased that other "Ghostbusters" favorites will join Phoebe Spengler and the gang.
Speaking with The Film Collective, Hudson touched on his experience working on the "Afterlife" sequel so far. "It's a great script. Gil Kenan is directing this new one, Jason is producing, but it's just great. And it's great to be back with, you know, Danny [Aykroyd] and Bill [Murray], and Annie Potts and the new cast...it's been 40 years, it just feels like family," Hudson said. With that, it seems like Ray Stantz (Aykroyd), Peter Venkman (Murray), and Janine Melnitz (Potts) could be in for more ghost-busting in the upcoming film.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2" premieres on December 20.