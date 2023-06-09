Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 - Mckenna Grace Shows Off New Firehouse Set And Ecto-1

The "Ghostbusters" franchise returned to cinemas in a big way in 2021 with the debut of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The Jason Reitman-directed feature reunites much of the original "Ghostbusters" cast, puts the spotlight on a new generation of paranormal investigators, and pays homage to the irreplaceable Harold Ramis, who portrayed Egon Spengler in the first two films. In doing so, the film received largely positive assessments from fans and critics alike and earned a good chunk of change at the box office. Thus, a sequel is on the way.

While details on the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" follow-up are sparse, for "Ghostbusters" Day 2023, Mckenna Grace — the actor behind Spengler's grandaughter, Phoebe — took fans inside the movie's set. In her Ghostbusters jumpsuit, she dances and sings along to Lizzy McAlpine's "Ceilings" on the set. Throughout her TikTok video, we get glimpses of the iconic firehouse that the Ghostbusters called home for years as well as their equally iconic set of wheels, the Ecto-1, which seems to have been cleaned up since we last saw it in "Afterlife."

As it turns out, the firehouse and Ecto-1 aren't the only legacy elements of the "Ghostbusters" franchise fans can look forward to seeing in the next film.