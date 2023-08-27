Marvel's Infinity War Proved Doctor Strange Can Kill Thanos, So Why Didn't He?

Although it brought a climactic end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans have begun taking closer looks at "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," finding a few plot holes in the two-part cinematic event.

While there were plenty of plot holes in "Endgame" everyone ignored, "Infinity War," in particular, left fans scratching their heads as to why Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) didn't use a portal to cut off Thanos' (Josh Brolin) hand or head. The decision could've instantly killed the Mad Titan, saving the Avengers and the MCU a massive headache. Even more puzzling, the movie takes the time to show something similar could be possible when Wong (Benedict Wong) closes a portal on Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), removing his hand from his arm.

The debate recently resurfaced on Twitter, as @Spider_Devil7 came to the defense of "Infinity War," saying, "Right before Thanos showed up on Titan, Strange literally said that he looked at the 14,000,605 different outcomes, and they only became victorious in a single one. He obviously chose the correct path to victory." While that is a fair answer that considers the movie's facts, another user didn't accept it, believing Strange's outcomes weren't the only possible futures, just the ones he had the time to see. "The 14 million thing is not the get out of jail free card some people think it is," they wrote, pointing out that Strange had the perfect opportunity to dismember Thanos during the battle on Titan.