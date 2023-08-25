Cobra Kai Theory: Silver's S6 Plan Involves Corrupting These Two Miyagi-Do Kids
"Cobra Kai" Season 6 — the final season of the widely-beloved "Karate Kid" sequel series — is on the way, and fans are eager to find out how the minds behind the show plan to wrap it all up. By the time of Season 5, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is defeated and sent to jail, making it appear as though his time on the program is over. According to this Season 6 theory, though, not only could Silver return to the main antagonist position, but in doing so, he'll corrupt two Miyagi-do standouts.
As theorized by Redditor u/Eagle-Do-Karate, we could see Silver use both Sam (Mary Mouser) and Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) for his own gain. In their theory, they suggest that Silver could remain in prison for the bulk of the season as John Kreese (Martin Kove, who doesn't see Kreese as a villain) returns to run Cobra Kai alongside Kim Da-eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim). Wily as ever, he could try to undermine Cobra Kai from a distance via the LaRusso kids, preying on their latent aggressive tendencies and strong disdain for their enemy dojo. He could even covertly turn them into Cobra Kai-like students of his own.
Time will tell if this theory has any merit, but we do know at least one thing for certain: if Terry Silver returns in "Cobra Kai" Season 6, he'll do so with a vengeance.
It wouldn't be above Silver to try something so heinous
If there's one thing that can be said about Terry Silver, it's that he's absolutely ruthless. He's willing to step on anyone to reach his goals and is capable of manipulating virtually anyone he pleases. Bearing that in mind and the fact that he seems to enjoy ruining the lives of others, one has to imagine that Silver would happily take the children of his longtime rival, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), under his wing — especially if doing so means he can exact revenge for being kicked off of his throne atop the Cobra Kai empire.
"He thinks that by making the dojos ultra-fancy and expanding, this is going to give him what he's looking for. I think in that search, he falls short, and that's so devastating for him. The people that are challenging him are stopping him from succeeding. He just goes into that place where they have to literally be discarded," Thomas Ian Griffith explained of his "Cobra Kai" alter-ego during a chat with Uproxx. Silver is desperate and has nothing to lose, so it makes sense that he'd attempt to employ some underhanded tactics to get back on top.
"Cobra Kai" Season 6 currently lacks a release date, so we'll have to wait and see what, if anything, Terry Silver has up his sleeve for the coming season.