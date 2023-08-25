Cobra Kai Theory: Silver's S6 Plan Involves Corrupting These Two Miyagi-Do Kids

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 — the final season of the widely-beloved "Karate Kid" sequel series — is on the way, and fans are eager to find out how the minds behind the show plan to wrap it all up. By the time of Season 5, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is defeated and sent to jail, making it appear as though his time on the program is over. According to this Season 6 theory, though, not only could Silver return to the main antagonist position, but in doing so, he'll corrupt two Miyagi-do standouts.

As theorized by Redditor u/Eagle-Do-Karate, we could see Silver use both Sam (Mary Mouser) and Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) for his own gain. In their theory, they suggest that Silver could remain in prison for the bulk of the season as John Kreese (Martin Kove, who doesn't see Kreese as a villain) returns to run Cobra Kai alongside Kim Da-eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim). Wily as ever, he could try to undermine Cobra Kai from a distance via the LaRusso kids, preying on their latent aggressive tendencies and strong disdain for their enemy dojo. He could even covertly turn them into Cobra Kai-like students of his own.

Time will tell if this theory has any merit, but we do know at least one thing for certain: if Terry Silver returns in "Cobra Kai" Season 6, he'll do so with a vengeance.