Pawn Stars: Which Episode Does Rick Offer Way More Than Asking For A Faberge Spider?
Many moments on "Pawn Stars" stand out because the team at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop finds a really rare item, or they spend far more money than they should've on something that isn't that valuable. However, the "Pawn Stars" Fabergé spider brooch episode stands out because Rick Harrison did something viewers hadn't really seen before — give a customer more money than what they were asking.
The episode in question is Season 3, Episode 4 — "Getting a Head." The owner, Peggy, comes into the store not knowing what she has, and Rick informs her that it's a genuine Fabergé piece. Peter Fabergé was a Russian jeweler known for his ornate eggs, but he designed all kinds of items worn by society's upper crust. As always, Rick asks her how much she wants, and she only thinks it's worth $2,000. It could've been the steal of a lifetime, but Rick mentions he has a conscience and informs her it's worth a lot more than that. He offers to buy it from her for $15,000, placing it amongst the biggest payouts in "Pawn Stars" history.
It's a shocking moment, but Peggy tries her luck once again by seeing if Rick will go any higher. It seems he instantly regrets being the nice guy and stays firm at $15,000, which she eventually accepts. But still, $15,000 for a genuine Fabergé piece is a steal for what Rick could've gotten out of it.
Is the Pawn Stars Faberge spider brooch authentic?
The "Pawn Stars" Fabergé spider episode is still discussed in online circles today. There was never any update on whether Rick Harrison managed to sell the brooch, but if he did, he likely would've made out with a nice payday. Reports indicate that a genuine Fabergé spider brooch could be worth anywhere between $80,000 and $150,000 at auction. Suddenly, it makes sense why Rick was willing to invest well over the woman's asking price to get his hands on it. Unfortunately, there are no updates of whatever happened to the spider brooch online and how much Rick ended up getting out of it if anything at all.
Some online have suggested the brooch could've been a fake. This seems to come down to "Getting a Head" being released on History on September 6, 2010. The following day, Time released a statement from Fabergé spokeswoman Tatiana Zherebkina about spider brooches. However, that statement was regarding online rumors that the company would begin manufacturing Fabergé spiders, to which she replied that it was "untrue and unfounded." The statement had nothing to do with "Pawn Stars," but many people appear to have conflated the two.
As such, there's no reason why Rick couldn't get a good chunk of cash out of the spider brooch he purchased, but that moment remains an all-timer for "Pawn Stars" fans. The segment was included in Season 11's "Fake or Fortune," which is basically a "Best Of" from "Pawn Stars" over the years, which brings back the Fabergé spider brooch. Hopefully, fans can get some closure on what happened to the rare item one day.