Pawn Stars: Which Episode Does Rick Offer Way More Than Asking For A Faberge Spider?

Many moments on "Pawn Stars" stand out because the team at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop finds a really rare item, or they spend far more money than they should've on something that isn't that valuable. However, the "Pawn Stars" Fabergé spider brooch episode stands out because Rick Harrison did something viewers hadn't really seen before — give a customer more money than what they were asking.

The episode in question is Season 3, Episode 4 — "Getting a Head." The owner, Peggy, comes into the store not knowing what she has, and Rick informs her that it's a genuine Fabergé piece. Peter Fabergé was a Russian jeweler known for his ornate eggs, but he designed all kinds of items worn by society's upper crust. As always, Rick asks her how much she wants, and she only thinks it's worth $2,000. It could've been the steal of a lifetime, but Rick mentions he has a conscience and informs her it's worth a lot more than that. He offers to buy it from her for $15,000, placing it amongst the biggest payouts in "Pawn Stars" history.

It's a shocking moment, but Peggy tries her luck once again by seeing if Rick will go any higher. It seems he instantly regrets being the nice guy and stays firm at $15,000, which she eventually accepts. But still, $15,000 for a genuine Fabergé piece is a steal for what Rick could've gotten out of it.