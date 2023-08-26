The Star-Studded CSI Episode Featuring Eric Roberts & Black Sabbath

During its blockbuster 15-season run on CBS, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" ran a veritable parade of special guest stars through its blood-spattered, twist-a-minute narratives. That list includes the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Segel, and even pop superstar Taylor Swift. But during a Season 13 episode of the smash hit procedural, the show's crack casting team went above and beyond in their pursuit of surrounding its already stacked ensemble cast with primetime supporting talent. And they did so by bringing both Eric Roberts and iconic hard rockers Black Sabbath into the special guest star mix.

Titled "Skin in the Game," the episode opens with CSI big boss D.B. Russell (Ted Danson) attending a performance by Ozzy Osbourne and his legendary heavy metal outfit. Yes, Russell is very aware of just how out of place he is, and it turns out he's actually there to meet up with a forensic science-loving journalist who promptly joins the CSI team on their next case — a tricky investigation that begins with the mummified remains of a woman elaborately staged on the set of an adult film.

As they typically do on "CSI," matters take one wild turn after another, with Russell and company initially eyeing a would-be street preacher named Daniel Larson as a potential suspect. The character is portrayed by Roberts, with the legendary actor hamming it up in all the best ways as the sleazy, smooth-talking Larson throughout.