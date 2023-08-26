The Star-Studded CSI Episode Featuring Eric Roberts & Black Sabbath
During its blockbuster 15-season run on CBS, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" ran a veritable parade of special guest stars through its blood-spattered, twist-a-minute narratives. That list includes the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Segel, and even pop superstar Taylor Swift. But during a Season 13 episode of the smash hit procedural, the show's crack casting team went above and beyond in their pursuit of surrounding its already stacked ensemble cast with primetime supporting talent. And they did so by bringing both Eric Roberts and iconic hard rockers Black Sabbath into the special guest star mix.
Titled "Skin in the Game," the episode opens with CSI big boss D.B. Russell (Ted Danson) attending a performance by Ozzy Osbourne and his legendary heavy metal outfit. Yes, Russell is very aware of just how out of place he is, and it turns out he's actually there to meet up with a forensic science-loving journalist who promptly joins the CSI team on their next case — a tricky investigation that begins with the mummified remains of a woman elaborately staged on the set of an adult film.
As they typically do on "CSI," matters take one wild turn after another, with Russell and company initially eyeing a would-be street preacher named Daniel Larson as a potential suspect. The character is portrayed by Roberts, with the legendary actor hamming it up in all the best ways as the sleazy, smooth-talking Larson throughout.
Skin in the Game brought a few more famous faces to the set of CSI
As "CSI" fans know, "Skin in the Game" was the Season 13 finale and its cliffhanger of an ending ensured Eric Roberts would indeed reprise the role of Daniel Larson in the Season 14 opener, "The Devil and D.B. Russell." So, too, did a handful of other special guest stars that appeared in "Skin in the Game," including current "Virgin River" star Tim Matheson, "The Sopranos" alum Annabella Sciorra, and "Battlestar Galactica" breakout James Callis.
Matheson is perhaps best known for starring in the classic 1978 comedy "Animal House." The actor's role on "CSI" is hardly a laughing matter, however, as his Oliver Tate proves a diabolically evil force for D.B. Russell and company to reckon with. Sciorra needs no introduction to fans of film and television, as the actor was one of the biggest stars of the '90s. "CSI" found her playing Nancy Brass, the ex-wife of Capt. Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle), who reaches out to her when it becomes clear their long-missing daughter may be involved in the Tate case.
And as for Callis, his character — John Merchison — comes to prove invaluable in helping Russell and his team break the case, becoming friends along the way. Merchison would return for one more Season 14 episode once the Tate case was closed, enlisting the help of Russell when he's framed for murder himself. And if you've seen that episode, you know Callis really brought his acting A-game to the action.