Friends Writer Exposes Stars' Aggressive Stance Over Script Lines

With the Writers Guild of America on strike, the general public has had an opportunity to learn that working in Hollywood isn't always glamorous. Many writers have been outspoken about how it's nearly impossible to earn a middle-class living as a writer (even on a hit show) anymore. Sparse residuals and inequitable treatment are typical talking points, making the upcoming memoir from Patty Lin — "End Credits: How I Broke Up with Hollywood" — incredibly appropriate to come out now.

Lin was a professional TV writer for many years, with credits including "Freaks and Geeks," "Friends," "Desperate Housewives," and "Breaking Bad." However, she left the industry in 2008, and now, she's speaking about her time working in contentious environments, especially when it came to "Friends." Her book comes out on August 29 (with pre-orders available now), but an excerpt was published by Time that details her time with "Friends."

She faced many hurdles coming into the sitcom. While she was part of the first and only season of "Freaks and Geeks," she entered "Friends" when it was further along in its run. From being the only minority in the writers' room to working 12-hour days, there was much to disillusion her in this line of work, but she also faced pushback from the actors. As she states, "They all knew how to get a laugh, but if they didn't like a joke, they seemed to deliberately tank it, knowing we'd rewrite it. Dozens of good jokes would get thrown out just because one of them had mumbled the line through a mouthful of bacon. David [Crane] and Marta [Kauffman] never said, 'This joke is funny. The actor just needs to sell it.'" According to Lin, the actors weren't shy about voicing their (usually negative) opinions, and overall, they seemed over working on a show when they wanted to work on other projects.