The Overlooked Star Trek-Inspired Movie Featuring Dakota Fanning
When it comes to some of the most captivating television programs of all time, it's difficult to deny the impact that the "Star Trek" franchise has had. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the original "Star Trek" series debuted on NBC in 1966 to critical acclaim. The sci-fi epic, which made an emphasis to highlight the diversity and optimism of the future, ran for a short three seasons, but managed to capture the hearts and minds of millions. After being canceled, Paramount quickly understood the viability of "Star Trek" as a franchise, allowing it to prosper in several mediums. Today, there are over a dozen "Star Trek" films, a number of television shows, countless video games, comics, and more. Each generation boasts its own unique love affair with "Star Trek," making the sci-fi franchise a true gift.
For Rod Roddenberry, the son of Gene, "Star Trek" is an endless saga that is ripe with possibilities. While speaking with The Reel Roundup, Rod — who serves as an executive producer on the likes of "Discovery" and "Picard" — opened up about his father's legacy and the importance that "Star Trek" continues to hold for fans around the world. "After my father passed away, fans would come up to me and tell me how 'Star Trek' inspired them," Rod said. " ... 'Star Trek' gave them a view of the future where they would be accepted for who they are," he continued, saying that he's proud of the impact that the franchise has had on people.
While it's no secret that "Star Trek" has had a major influence on sci-fi as a genre, it's important to highlight how much the franchise means to everyday people. "Please Stand By," a film starring Dakota Fanning does just that — recognizing the power and purpose that "Star Trek" continues to give its fans.
Please Stand By shows how important Star Trek can be
While the "Star Trek" franchise has received countless awards and likely raked in billions of dollars for Paramount, its true impact can be measured by its large, expansive, and diverse fandom. Dakota Fanning's 2018 film "Please Stand By" acknowledges how important Gene Roddenberry's franchise is, proving that there's more to "Star Trek" than just mindless sci-fi entertainment.
Directed by Ben Lewin, "Please Stand By" chronicles the story of a young autistic woman named Wendy who is fascinated by all things "Star Trek." Not only does Wendy worship "Star Trek" — she wants to make an impact on the franchise, penning a potential script for it. Wendy's life changes when she tries to submit her daunting but in-depth fan fiction to Paramount Pictures — a decision that forces her to run away from home and confront her deepest fears. Along the way, she meets a variety of individuals who help her understand just how unique the world can be. "Please Stand By" is riddled with easter eggs and nods to the iconic franchise, making it a true must-watch for fans of the series. Beyond references, the Fanning-led film specifically chronicles the wide-appeal "Star Trek" has had on people from around the world, paying tribute to Gene Roddenberry's complicated but beautiful creation.
Slate writer Marissa Martinelli was particularly impressed with how the film addressed the relationships between Trekkies (the common name associated with "Star Trek" fans)."['Please Stand By'] also shows a side of Trekkie-dom that we rarely see on screen, the instant connection that comes from meeting someone who shares the same passion," Martinelli wrote, praising how the film is "as much about fandom in general and the lengths we go to for it as it is about 'Trek...'"
Director Ben Lewin wanted to make an accurate love letter to Star Trek
Those who have already seen "Please Stand By" will know just how much of a love letter the indie film is to the iconic franchise. While speaking with Collider, director Ben Lewin opened up about how it was important to be faithful to the Paramount franchise for the sake of accuracy. "Absolutely! We went to great lengths to reproduce the exact spacesuits from the episode called 'The Tholian Web.' We also went to Vasquez Rocks, where they shot," the director said, before revealing that the film's creative team consulted with Klingon experts to ensure that the language was portrayed correctly. What may surprise "Please Stand By" viewers is that Lewin wasn't a major "Star Trek" fan when he was brought on board the picture. During a chat with The Mary Sue, the director acknowledged how he had to do his homework to ensure his film was on the right track in terms of representing the fandom.
And while Dakota Fanning steals the show as Wendy, "Please Stand By" boasts several A-listers who help make the film stand out. Fanning is joined by the likes of Toni Collette, who plays her mother in the film, and Patton Oswalt, a Klingon-speaking police officer she encounters on her journey. The supporting cast is rounded out by "The Grand Budapest Hotel" star Tony Revolori and Alice Eve, who appears as Dr. Carol Marcus in 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness."
Fans of "Star Trek" and Fanning should make it a point to watch "Please Stand By." It's currently available to stream on Hulu and Kanopy. Don't have either streaming service? "Please Stand By" is available for rent or purchase on digital storefronts like Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Apple TV.