The Overlooked Star Trek-Inspired Movie Featuring Dakota Fanning

When it comes to some of the most captivating television programs of all time, it's difficult to deny the impact that the "Star Trek" franchise has had. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the original "Star Trek" series debuted on NBC in 1966 to critical acclaim. The sci-fi epic, which made an emphasis to highlight the diversity and optimism of the future, ran for a short three seasons, but managed to capture the hearts and minds of millions. After being canceled, Paramount quickly understood the viability of "Star Trek" as a franchise, allowing it to prosper in several mediums. Today, there are over a dozen "Star Trek" films, a number of television shows, countless video games, comics, and more. Each generation boasts its own unique love affair with "Star Trek," making the sci-fi franchise a true gift.

For Rod Roddenberry, the son of Gene, "Star Trek" is an endless saga that is ripe with possibilities. While speaking with The Reel Roundup, Rod — who serves as an executive producer on the likes of "Discovery" and "Picard" — opened up about his father's legacy and the importance that "Star Trek" continues to hold for fans around the world. "After my father passed away, fans would come up to me and tell me how 'Star Trek' inspired them," Rod said. " ... 'Star Trek' gave them a view of the future where they would be accepted for who they are," he continued, saying that he's proud of the impact that the franchise has had on people.

While it's no secret that "Star Trek" has had a major influence on sci-fi as a genre, it's important to highlight how much the franchise means to everyday people. "Please Stand By," a film starring Dakota Fanning does just that — recognizing the power and purpose that "Star Trek" continues to give its fans.