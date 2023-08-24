Girlfriendship: Here's What The 2022 Tamera Mowry-Housley Hallmark Movie Is About

You don't have to be in the holiday spirit to enjoy "Girlfriendship." It's perfect any time of year when you need a pick-me-up and to remember that your best friends are sometimes the best support system you can have. The three actresses at the center of the movie clearly had a blast working on it, as they provided a lengthy interview to The Hallmark Channel about their experiences.

One of the questions they answered was about what scenes they loved the most about the Hallmark movie without getting into any spoilers. While anyone who hasn't seen the film yet won't want to know specific details, Tamera Mowry-Housley, who's kept busy since her "Sister, Sister" days, provided this heartwarming response, "I loved when I was in any scene with these girls [Lyndie Greenwood and Krystal Joy Brown] because ... no, like from a selfish point of view, I knew it was gonna be like, 'Those girls just always brought it.'" She went on to describe how they not only had fun but also pushed each other to be their best while filming, and her co-stars agreed.

The "Girlfriendship" Hallmark movie shows the importance of making memories with your best friends. Hopefully, after watching the film, some other women out there decide to take trips with their besties to see what they learn about each other and themselves.