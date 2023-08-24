Girlfriendship: Here's What The 2022 Tamera Mowry-Housley Hallmark Movie Is About
Hallmark movies are designed to give viewers that warm, fuzzy feeling inside, even when the holiday season hasn't come around yet. Fans of these films will definitely want to tune in for "Girlfriendship," starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood, and Krystal Joy Brown, which premiered on the network last year, but you can catch it on Hallmark Movies Now and Philo.
According to Hallmark's official website, the film is all about the power of friendship: "A booking mix-up turns Samara's birthday getaway into a week-long journey where she and her friends rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance." Mowry-Housley plays Samara Williams, a career woman in finance who's finally up for a big promotion, and her friends want to do something special for her birthday. But instead of going to Charleston like they planned, they end up in South Carolina's Lowcountry but make the best of their situation. In fact, the entire movie was filmed in scenic South Carolina, which audiences are sure to fall in love with just like these characters will once again find their respective passions in life.
The Girlfriendship Hallmark movie actresses discussed their favorite scenes
You don't have to be in the holiday spirit to enjoy "Girlfriendship." It's perfect any time of year when you need a pick-me-up and to remember that your best friends are sometimes the best support system you can have. The three actresses at the center of the movie clearly had a blast working on it, as they provided a lengthy interview to The Hallmark Channel about their experiences.
One of the questions they answered was about what scenes they loved the most about the Hallmark movie without getting into any spoilers. While anyone who hasn't seen the film yet won't want to know specific details, Tamera Mowry-Housley, who's kept busy since her "Sister, Sister" days, provided this heartwarming response, "I loved when I was in any scene with these girls [Lyndie Greenwood and Krystal Joy Brown] because ... no, like from a selfish point of view, I knew it was gonna be like, 'Those girls just always brought it.'" She went on to describe how they not only had fun but also pushed each other to be their best while filming, and her co-stars agreed.
The "Girlfriendship" Hallmark movie shows the importance of making memories with your best friends. Hopefully, after watching the film, some other women out there decide to take trips with their besties to see what they learn about each other and themselves.