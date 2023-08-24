Riverdale: Deleted Series Finale Scenes Reveal A Bleaker Ending For Archie's Gang

The "Riverdale" series finale gives the main characters a fairytale send-off, but some residents of the titular town actually receive darker goodbyes. According to TV Line, The CW has released some deleted scenes that are available to view on the network's app and website. However, fans who want to keep associating the finale with happy endings should avoid a couple of these scenes at all costs.

So, what exactly happens in the extended cut of the "Riverdale" finale that's so devastating? Let's start with Julian Blossom (Nicholas Barasch), Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) troubled brother. While his sister and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) go on to become happy lovers, successful artists, and influential activists, Julian ends up getting killed in the Vietnam War after spending his days as a lost soul.

Julian's death is undeniably tragic, but his final outcome is tame compared to the tragedies that befall Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins) and Archie's Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins). With that in mind, let's detail their gruesome demises.