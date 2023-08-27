Ahsoka May Be Trying To Fix Star Wars' Biggest Luke Skywalker 'Mistake'
Fans are loath to forget the crimes of "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," which split audiences for many reasons, including Luke's (Mark Hamill) failure to keep Ben Solo (Adam Driver) from the dark side driving him into seclusion and cutting himself off from the Force. Even Hamill himself struggled with this turn of events. "I said to [writer-director] Rian [Johnson], 'Jedis don't give up.' I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference," he told ComicBook.com a couple of days after the film was released in 2017.
Toward the end of "The Last Jedi," Luke reconnects with the Force in a moment of redemption, but fans are unsatisfied with this resolution. Many don't feel that this honors the legacy of Luke Skywalker, who has effectively informed all Jedi stories that have been released since the original trilogy. One such Jedi story is that of Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), who shows his heroic effort in saving Lothal at the end of "Star Wars: Rebels" only to be swept into hyperspace for his trouble. And his reemergence on "Ahsoka" is the perfect time to do the storyline justice.
Ezra's story should be worth it after so many years
One of the issues with Luke's arc in "The Last Jedi" is the why of it all. Luke leaves after he sees a vision that Ben will inevitably turn into Kylo Ren and briefly contemplates killing his nephew because of it. To the credit of "Rebels," Ezra's disappearance is not so controversial. He leaves because he knows no other way to save his friends — and the planet. This self-sacrifice has already put him well ahead of Luke. But to stick the landing, "Ahoksa" will have to deliver a real twist.
Already, the theory that Ezra will fall to the dark side on "Ahsoka" has been circulating. The young Jedi has flirted with the dark side on "Rebels," and it would be even more devastating if he turned to it. After all of his training, mourning the death of his teacher, Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and being instrumental in Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) downfall, returning at his side would be the ultimate gut punch.
Seeing Ezra this way on "Ahsoka" may give Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) the motivation she needs to find inner strength, but perhaps the most important element would be a resolution to their slow-burn relationship. The rebellion stops the two from admitting their feelings for each other, but Sabine's would come to the surface if she had to save Ezra from himself, resulting in a much more satisfying conclusion to her and Ahsoka's (Rosario Dawson) search for Ezra (Eman Esfandi) than Rey's (Daisy Ridley) search for Luke.