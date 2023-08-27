Ahsoka May Be Trying To Fix Star Wars' Biggest Luke Skywalker 'Mistake'

One of the issues with Luke's arc in "The Last Jedi" is the why of it all. Luke leaves after he sees a vision that Ben will inevitably turn into Kylo Ren and briefly contemplates killing his nephew because of it. To the credit of "Rebels," Ezra's disappearance is not so controversial. He leaves because he knows no other way to save his friends — and the planet. This self-sacrifice has already put him well ahead of Luke. But to stick the landing, "Ahoksa" will have to deliver a real twist.

Already, the theory that Ezra will fall to the dark side on "Ahsoka" has been circulating. The young Jedi has flirted with the dark side on "Rebels," and it would be even more devastating if he turned to it. After all of his training, mourning the death of his teacher, Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and being instrumental in Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) downfall, returning at his side would be the ultimate gut punch.

Seeing Ezra this way on "Ahsoka" may give Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) the motivation she needs to find inner strength, but perhaps the most important element would be a resolution to their slow-burn relationship. The rebellion stops the two from admitting their feelings for each other, but Sabine's would come to the surface if she had to save Ezra from himself, resulting in a much more satisfying conclusion to her and Ahsoka's (Rosario Dawson) search for Ezra (Eman Esfandi) than Rey's (Daisy Ridley) search for Luke.