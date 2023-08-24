Who Is Superman's Newest Doomsday-Level Threat In The DC Universe?

Contains spoilers for "Superman" #6 by DC Comics

Superman is facing a brand-new villain in the DC Universe. For some time, the threat has been kept in containment. In the first look at "Superman" #6 by Joshua Williamson, Gleb Melnikov, and Alejandro Sanchez, it's shown that Lex Luthor hid a prisoner underneath Stryker Island's prison. But what connection does the upcoming foe, the Chained, have to Superman?

In Williamson and Jamal Campbell's "Superman" run, Clark Kent has worked alongside an imprisoned Luthor in leading SuperCorp, an organization designed to help the hero with resources beyond his usual arsenal. Understandably, Superman hasn't been able to shake the feeling that Luthor has ulterior motives. Clark balanced his life as a hero and journalist but several new faces have risen in Metropolis — including the mysterious Marilyn Moonlight and a new criminal group. Recently, The Secret Order of Mad Scientists have used their scientific prowess to transform heroes, Superman, and villains into terrifying versions of themselves. "Superman" #5 ends with the stabbing of Luthor and Superman's superhearing preventing him from calling out for help. But the next issue will unleash "the Unchained." Previously described by Williamson at SDCC 2023 as a "Doomsday-level threat," a preview of issue #6 has now given us a better picture of the villain.