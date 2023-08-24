Who Is Superman's Newest Doomsday-Level Threat In The DC Universe?
Contains spoilers for "Superman" #6 by DC Comics
Superman is facing a brand-new villain in the DC Universe. For some time, the threat has been kept in containment. In the first look at "Superman" #6 by Joshua Williamson, Gleb Melnikov, and Alejandro Sanchez, it's shown that Lex Luthor hid a prisoner underneath Stryker Island's prison. But what connection does the upcoming foe, the Chained, have to Superman?
In Williamson and Jamal Campbell's "Superman" run, Clark Kent has worked alongside an imprisoned Luthor in leading SuperCorp, an organization designed to help the hero with resources beyond his usual arsenal. Understandably, Superman hasn't been able to shake the feeling that Luthor has ulterior motives. Clark balanced his life as a hero and journalist but several new faces have risen in Metropolis — including the mysterious Marilyn Moonlight and a new criminal group. Recently, The Secret Order of Mad Scientists have used their scientific prowess to transform heroes, Superman, and villains into terrifying versions of themselves. "Superman" #5 ends with the stabbing of Luthor and Superman's superhearing preventing him from calling out for help. But the next issue will unleash "the Unchained." Previously described by Williamson at SDCC 2023 as a "Doomsday-level threat," a preview of issue #6 has now given us a better picture of the villain.
The Unchained rises in Superman #6
In the preview for "Superman" #6, we see the Man of Steel flying through Metropolis' busy streets.
Meanwhile, at the Daily Planet, current editor-in-chief Lois Lane appears to be overwhelmed by her staff, taking a much-needed moment of relaxation at her desk.
Clark checks in on his wife and boss, with the Man of Steel seemingly telling her about the rise of the Secret Order of Mad Scientists. He places his hand on her shoulder, calming Lane.
Things get particularly interesting when Superman and the SuperCorps, led by Mercy Graves, visit Stryker Island's prison. Kal-El finds a giant wall covered in chains with something terrifying inside. Graves uses her robotic enhancements to break open the locks. When the door opens, Superman looks absolutely shocked.
The final preview page features the first look at The Unchained, with the villain wrapped in constraints and chains. The messy appearance of the character suggests he's been hidden for some time. However, it's possible Graves might have just accidentally freed him.
What kind of threat does he pose?
The Unchained might not seem like a menacing threat with his unkempt nature and sickly frame. Still, if he's been in containment for so long, he must possess something significantly harmful. Otherwise, why would Lex Luthor keep him locked away underground?
In an interview with Screen Rant, writer Joshua Williamson said, "To me, I feel like they are a Doomsday-level threat to Superman, and it leads to a humongous fight in Metropolis." He referred to the villain "as a really big deal for Clark." He added, "Clark realizes what he has to do to beat this person will come at a pretty big cost...This fight is nuts. They really go at it." So, for those expecting fireworks between Superman and his newest foe, their upcoming battle will likely be vastly interesting.
Check out the cover art for "Superman" #6 from Jamal Campbell and the upcoming issue's solicitation text below.
THE CHAINED PART ONE!"Following the shocking cliffhanger of Superman #5 and the events of Knight Terrors, Superman has learned that Lex Luthor kept a prisoner beneath Stryker's Island for decades. Who are they and why did Lex lock them up? Can Superman unlock the secrets of the Chained?
Readers can see the debut of the new "Doomsday-level threat" in "Superman" #6 from DC Comics, which arrives at comic book stores and online retailers on September 19, 2023.