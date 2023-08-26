Bullet Train: Did You Spot Director David Leitch's Hilarious Cameo?

When audiences complain about modern films, they're usually groaning about how Hollywood is riddled with reboots, sequels, and big-budget IP-focused fare. It seems that the days of originality and creative independence are gone... at least on the surface. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, studios have taken their fair share of risks, bringing brand new, creatively inspired projects to the big screen, leaving it up to audiences to support them or not. One of the biggest (and best) risks Hollywood has made in recent years is the Brad Pitt-starring "Bullet Train." An R-rated ensemble action picture, the film is the perfect star-studded affair that just doesn't seem to get made these days.

Released in 2022, the film stars Pitt as a hitman on a Japanese bullet train whose plans get thwarted by a motley crew of chaotic and unhinged characters. Joining Pitt on the high-octane action-adventure are stars like Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and more. Based on the novel "Maria Beetle" by author Kōtarō Isaka, "Bullet Train" proved to be a worthwhile bet for Sony Pictures. The film debuted with $30 million stateside during the summer of 2022, eventually ending its theatrical run with a global cume just shy of $240 million. Against a budget of $90 million, it's fair to say that "Bullet Train" was a viable creative outing for Sony.

Audiences were mostly positive on the action-packed spectacle, awarding it a solid B+ CinemaScore. Critics, like Looper's Alistair Ryder, were equally pleased with the film. While "Bullet Train" isn't perfect, it's the sort of film that Hollywood desperately needs to make these days. Who do audiences have to thank for the film? Director David Leitch, who managed to sneak in a cheeky cameo of himself in the film.