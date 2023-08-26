Why Wednesday Almost Never Made It To Netflix

With initial writing for "Wednesday" completed via Zoom, they tried to think of a big-name director to approach for the production and landed on Tim Burton. The only problem? Burton had never done a television series before. But the director read and loved their scripts and agreed to attach himself to the project.

With Burton putting his muscle behind the show, Netflix once again picked the series up. That led to it being greenlit in 2021, and production quickly ensued. Unfortunately for Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the actual process of shooting "Wednesday" wasn't smooth sailing either.

Mounting the project at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to film the show in Romania due to budget constraints. Much of the series focused on Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, and when the actor came down with COVID-19 mid-production, they had to figure out shooting workarounds. Her famous dance sequence was conducted while she was ill and waiting for the results of an on-set test.

With the first season in the books and a hit, Gough said that Season 2 of "Wednesday" will ease some of the burden on Ortega and use some of the many supporting characters introduced during the show's debut season. "The goal is to widen the world," he explained. And the show's upcoming season will see how they manage to accomplish those goals.