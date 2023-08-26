The CSI Character Everyone Forgets Holly Madison Played

It's no secret that "CSI" managed to attract an assortment of star power over the years for small roles or cameos from all sorts of celebrities, like Holly Madison, who is known for shows like "The Girls Next Door," "Holly's House," and "The Playboy Murders." While her time on the CBS series was brief, the renowned model and TV personality does make a splash early on in one of the show's entries.

In Season 11, Episode 2 ("Pool Shark"), Las Vegas's most notorious crime scene sleuths investigated a shark attack at a hotel and casino pool party that resulted in the death of a cocktail waitress who was trying to unwind on her day off. The entry was arguably another solid example of the show's creative capabilities in crafting captivating cases, and the episode recruited some top-notch talent like Grammy Award winner Method Man and Academy Award nominee Elliot Gould. But they weren't the only big names in the lineup. At the beginning of the episode, during the pool party scene, Madison plays the character who first notices a shark swimming through the pool and tries to warn everyone about the threat. Despite only being on screen for a limited time, her efforts added to the tension and helped kick off the wild investigation that followed.

Madison has been to her fair share of poolside festivities, and it seems safe to assume her time on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" was the first killer experience involving a finned predator of the deep crashing the shallow end of a pool party. But shockingly enough, the procedural crime drama isn't the only cameo on her resume that had her playing a small role during an even crazier shark encounter.