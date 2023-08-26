The CSI Character Everyone Forgets Holly Madison Played
It's no secret that "CSI" managed to attract an assortment of star power over the years for small roles or cameos from all sorts of celebrities, like Holly Madison, who is known for shows like "The Girls Next Door," "Holly's House," and "The Playboy Murders." While her time on the CBS series was brief, the renowned model and TV personality does make a splash early on in one of the show's entries.
In Season 11, Episode 2 ("Pool Shark"), Las Vegas's most notorious crime scene sleuths investigated a shark attack at a hotel and casino pool party that resulted in the death of a cocktail waitress who was trying to unwind on her day off. The entry was arguably another solid example of the show's creative capabilities in crafting captivating cases, and the episode recruited some top-notch talent like Grammy Award winner Method Man and Academy Award nominee Elliot Gould. But they weren't the only big names in the lineup. At the beginning of the episode, during the pool party scene, Madison plays the character who first notices a shark swimming through the pool and tries to warn everyone about the threat. Despite only being on screen for a limited time, her efforts added to the tension and helped kick off the wild investigation that followed.
Madison has been to her fair share of poolside festivities, and it seems safe to assume her time on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" was the first killer experience involving a finned predator of the deep crashing the shallow end of a pool party. But shockingly enough, the procedural crime drama isn't the only cameo on her resume that had her playing a small role during an even crazier shark encounter.
Madison also made an appearance in the Sharknado franchise
In addition to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," Holly Madison has appeared in several popular shows like "General Hospital," "Entourage," "The Bernie Mac Show," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "Robot Chicken." From getting viewer's attention in music videos from Nickelback and Weezer to popping up in movies like "The House Bunny" and "Scary Movie 4," there is no denying Madison has managed to cultivate an impressive cameo career, which also includes becoming a part of the "Sharknado" legacy.
Like most films in the comical disaster franchise, "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!" was full of familiar faces, including David Hasselhoff, Mark Cuban, Ne-Yo, Chris Jericho, and even George R.R. Martin. The list of famous guest stars for the 2015 made-for-TV feature also included Holly Madison. In the movie, Madison is credited as Lieutenant Harrison, who escorts Finn Shepard (Ian Ziering), Nova Clarke (Cassie Scerbo), and Lucas Stevens (Frankie Muniz) to General Gottlieb (Tim Russ) when they arrive at the military base. She is later seen running from the Sharknado's onslaught of destruction and mayhem.
Between surviving the sharp-toothed beast's wrath at a pool party with Method Man to helping Ziering fight against a whirlwind of finned predators, it's clear Holly Madison wasn't afraid to swim with the sharks during her candidacy for the queen of cameos.