David Corenswet Replaces Henry Cavill As Superman In DCU Concept Art

Despite returning to don the red cape in 2022's "Black Adam," Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman is indeed over. James Gunn and Peter Safran are eyeing a revamp of the DC film and television universe, bringing with them a whole new slate of movies and TV shows for fans to get excited about. While most of these projects currently have little to offer when it comes to plot and cast details, fans have gotten a bit to chew on when it comes to the arguable centerpiece of the new DC Universe: "Superman: Legacy."

Written and directed by Gunn himself, the next outing for the Man of Steel at the movies is already shaping up to be nothing short of must-see based on the talent involved alone. The cast will include such iconic print names as Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and, of course, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), with David Corenswet set to portray Superman himself. News of the "Pearl" and "We Own This City" star being cast in the role is still relatively fresh, but fans are already trying to visualize what he might look like in the red and blue.

For example, Instagram user @spdrmnkyxxiii has put together a breathtaking piece of art featuring Corenswet in a Superman suit.