When Calls The Heart: Who Plays Mrs. St. John & Where Else Have You Seen Her

It's almost hard to fathom, but the Hallmark Channel original series "When Calls the Heart" has been on the air for close to a full decade. And with the period drama's 10th season currently unfolding on the greetings card company's network, it's now well past the 100-episode mark of its small screen run. The new season has, of course, brought a few new faces to Hope Valley. And perhaps one of the more intriguing belongs to the mysterious Madeleine St. John.

Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, Madeleine's intentions in Hope Valley remain a bit unclear, but Mrs. St. John's stay in the sleepy town is obviously just beginning. That means fans of "When Calls the Heart" should be prepping to see a lot more of Stefanie von Pfetten, the actor behind the character. And that fact should be exciting for those fans as von Pfetten is clearly having a ball bringing the fashionable Madeleine St. John to life onscreen.

Stefanie von Pfetten has, of course, brought the same flair for character to several roles in the past, including a recent stint on the blood-spattered Syfy series "Day of the Dead." The actor turned up for three episodes of the zombie drama as a survivor named Cindy who loses her sister to the zombie plague and then goes on to play a part in the bloody last stand of the Paymart.