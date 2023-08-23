Rebel Moon: What Are The Griffins In The Trailer? Zack Snyder's Bennus Explained

This week, we finally got a good, hard, and signature slow-motion look at Zack Snyder's upcoming space opera, "Rebel Moon." Coming to Netflix in two parts — "Rebel Moon: Child of Fire" and "Rebel Moon: The Scargiver" — there isn't a single frame of this wild-looking story from beyond the stars that doesn't scream "epic." Among the small details of the new trailer, we see spaceships, spider-women, and laser swords that definitely aren't from a galaxy far, far away. However, one element that stands out in this brand-new Snyderverse is a pair of plucky and powerful griffins. Well, at least that's what we thought they were called. It turns out that when jumping into the world of "Rebel Moon," everything has a fancy new name.

According to Netflix, these feathered steeds spotted in the new preview are called bennu and are native to one specific planet. While a white one is seen walking behind the unconfirmed dead king at the funeral procession, the trailer ends with a black bennu taking to the skies with one of the movie's many heroes. According to Snyder, this character is going to play a significant part in the overarching "Rebel Moon" narrative, but audiences will have to wait for "The Scargiver" to learn more about him.