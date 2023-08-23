Grey's Anatomy Fans Think They Caught A Meredith Grey-Jackson Avery Plot Hole

The timeline of "Grey's Anatomy" is, to put it in a different fandom's terms, pretty wibbly-wobbly. When a show has been on for twenty seasons and counting — the medical drama just wrapped up Season 19, and the twentieth season is on its way — it's almost expected that you'll end up with a few continuity issues along the way. Fans think they've spotted a major plothole in "Grey's Anatomy," though, and it centers around Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

The two surgeons, who meet in Season 6 when Jackson — along with a handful of other residents — ends up at Seattle Grace Hospital as the result of a merge with Mercy West, are both the products of surgical legacies. Meredith's mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), was a pioneering surgeon who invented "the Grey method" and won several awards, and not only is Jackson's grandfather Harper Avery (Chelcie Ross), for whom Ellis' awards are named, but his mother Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) is a legendary urologist. Some fans over on Reddit pointed out that, thanks to their backgrounds, they might have met long before their time in Seattle.

As u/applepeachsangria titled their thread, "Ellis was a God at Mass Gen and Catherine was also a God at Mass Gen. Shouldn't Meredith and Jackson be acquaintances? Same age, same city, same private schools?"