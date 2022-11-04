Meredith's Endless Support For Zola Has Grey's Anatomy Fans Emotional After Season 19, Episode 5

We are just five episodes into Season 19 of "Grey's Anatomy," but viewers have already seen plenty of new faces and dramatic moments in the halls and rooms of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. While it's been known for some time that Ellen Pompeo would be cutting back on her appearances as Meredith Grey, the specific fates of the character and her adopted daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) were still up in the air. But much of that mystery was cleared away in Episode 5, "When I get to the Border," when Meredith announced that she would be moving herself and Zola to Boston to enroll her in the Brookline STEAM Academy, a perfect spot for the gifted youngster. It's a positive move for Meredith as well, as she will have an opportunity to work on a cure for Alzheimer's — which took her mother's life — alongside her old colleague Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

Considering she has dedicated her life to helping others, it's not surprising that Dr. Grey would put the development of her brilliant daughter ahead of her own career, and her selflessness did not go unnoticed among "Grey's Anatomy" viewers, many of whom took to Twitter to show their support.