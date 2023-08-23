Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Activated Sofia Boutella's Skills On Set With This Phrase

It's no secret that "Rebel Moon" is basically director Zack Snyder's take on "Star Wars." But any good epic space opera needs a stellar protagonist for the audience to latch onto, and Snyder may have found a perfect fit with Sofia Boutella as the mysterious Kora.

The "Rebel Moon" trailer offers a glimpse into how her character fits into this expansive universe and how she'll be part of a team to seek redemption and take down the evil powers that be. For Snyder, there really was no other option than Boutella, as he explained in an interview with Netflix. He always had her in mind for the role of Kora and even utilized her background as a dancer for some of the action scenes.

In fact, there was a simple trick Snyder used to get Boutella back into the proper mindset while filming, "She gave me a sweatshirt that said five, six, seven, eight on it because sometimes when we'd be working, we're on a giant stage and she's kind of spun out a little bit. And I'd be like, 'Five, six, seven, eight,' and you'd see her just snap to. It's like she can't not. You can unlock her with it." It's a neat life hack and a good thing to know for any filmmakers who might work with the actress in the future.