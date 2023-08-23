Star Wars: Did Commander Cody Disobey Order 66?

Thanks to shows like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch," Commander Cody has become a fan-favorite "Star Wars" character, fighting alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano. While we know what happened to Cody after Order 66, did the high-ranking clone trooper follow along with the execution of the Jedi?

The sad answer is that Cody did partake in Order 66, turning against his longtime friends and brothers-in-arms. In "Revenge of the Sith," we see him receive direct orders from Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), forcing him to command his fellow clones to open fire on Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor). Palpatine's orders enabled the biochips implanted in Cody and the clones' heads, making it nearly impossible for them to disobey. Although he ultimately didn't kill Obi-Wan, he was unable to fight against Order 66, making for one of the most emotional betrayals in all of "Star Wars."

While Commander Cody couldn't disobey Order 66, he eventually left the Empire. Following the Clone Wars, he served the regime for some time, slowly recognizing its evil nature. In "The Bad Batch," he went AWOL, abandoning the Empire. So while he obeyed Order 66, he eventually saw the error of his ways, leaving that life behind.