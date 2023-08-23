Star Wars: Did Commander Cody Disobey Order 66?
Thanks to shows like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch," Commander Cody has become a fan-favorite "Star Wars" character, fighting alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano. While we know what happened to Cody after Order 66, did the high-ranking clone trooper follow along with the execution of the Jedi?
The sad answer is that Cody did partake in Order 66, turning against his longtime friends and brothers-in-arms. In "Revenge of the Sith," we see him receive direct orders from Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), forcing him to command his fellow clones to open fire on Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor). Palpatine's orders enabled the biochips implanted in Cody and the clones' heads, making it nearly impossible for them to disobey. Although he ultimately didn't kill Obi-Wan, he was unable to fight against Order 66, making for one of the most emotional betrayals in all of "Star Wars."
While Commander Cody couldn't disobey Order 66, he eventually left the Empire. Following the Clone Wars, he served the regime for some time, slowly recognizing its evil nature. In "The Bad Batch," he went AWOL, abandoning the Empire. So while he obeyed Order 66, he eventually saw the error of his ways, leaving that life behind.
Cody represents the dark side of Order 66
While some clones, like those of "The Bad Batch," could disobey Order 66, others, like Commander Cody, weren't so lucky.
The Empire did plenty of evil within the "Star Wars" universe, but creating an army of sentient beings, only to remove their free will is definitely up at the top. Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas began the project by having the Kaminoan cloners implant behavioral modification biochips within the clones as a contingency. Should a Jedi go rogue, the Order could use the chips to ensure no clones followed the Jedi's orders. However, once the Sith took control of the project, they repurposed the biochips, using them for the extinction of all Jedi. With a simple voice command from Palpatine, the Sith took over the clones' minds, removing their decision-making abilities. As a result, the clones were forced to execute the Jedi, even if they had loyally served under the generals for years.
While plenty of unnamed clones turned on their Jedi friends, Cody's story is particularly heartbreaking for "Star Wars" fans. Following "Revenge of the Sith," "The Clone Wars" turned back the clock, showcasing Cody's friendship with Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka during years of war. They fought alongside one another, and Cody became one of Obi-Wan's most trusted allies, making his Order 66 betrayal hurt so much more. Knowing that Cody wasn't in control of his actions improves the situation, but the two have yet to reunite within the "Star Wars" canon following his betrayal. With "The Bad Batch" seemingly ending Cody's story, we don't know if the former Commander will ever get the chance to apologize to his one-time friend.