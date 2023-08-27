Avengers Theory Uncovers The MCU Secret Of Ultron's James Spader Voice

After the blockbuster success of Marvel's groundbreaking 2012 crossover event "The Avengers," it was easy enough to imagine the franchise might have a little trouble matching not only the first film's box office success but also its narrative ambition with the sequel. While 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" didn't quite match its predecessor's impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores, the film did manage to deliver a villain worthy of the titular heroes' attention in the AI-come-to-horrifying-life beast known as Ultron.

That big MCU bad was, of course, voiced by the inimitable James Spader, who also performed in character using motion capture technology. Though opinions were mixed on "Age of Ultron" as a whole, most Marvel fans agree Spader's work in the role was one of the film's highlights, with many agreeing the casting of Spader was a legit coup for Team Marvel. And according to a compelling theory posited by Redditor u/schulzinho7, Spader's casting in "Age of Ultron" takes the sequel into meta territory, with the user questioning whether or not the AI creation actually borrows its voice from a version of the actor that actually exists in the MCU.

In their post, the user praised Spader's work as Ultron, noting his voice "sounds intelligent and peaceful, but also eerie and menacing at the same time." They went on to posit that Ultron may have felt the same, opting to borrow the MCU version of Spader's voice upon awakening.