Star Wars: Why Does Ahsoka Have White Lightsabers & What Does The Color Mean?

The newest Disney+ series, "Ahsoka," shows how far the former Padawan has come since her days under the tutelage of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

At the beginning of the show, taking place after the events of "Return of the Jedi," Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) tracks down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). But there are plenty of enemies in her path, and she has no problem busting out her dual white lightsabers to take down any combatants. It's an unusual color, as most viewers are probably familiar with Jedi using green or blue lightsabers while the Sith use red. It's one of several unusual lightsabers present in the series, as Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) use orange lightsabers, which could hint at them being Gray Jedi.

First, it's essential to look at where Ahsoka acquired these weapons. She originally had green lightsabers when she was a Padawan, and she even used blue blades for a time. However, she got her white lightsabers after defeating the Imperial Inquisitor, called the Sixth Brother. These were red by being tainted from the Dark Side, but she purged that energy from them, turning them white. Ahsoka's white lightsabers made their first official appearance in the Season 1 finale of "Star Wars Rebels" — "Fire Across the Galaxy." But the white coloring symbolizes more than just a way to make Ahsoka stand out from the crowd.