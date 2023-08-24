Ahsoka: Sabine's Cat Creature Explained

Some may be wondering what a battle-tested Mandalorian like Sabine is doing living on Lothal. She was instrumental in ridding the planet of Imperial presence, but the answer is a little simpler than that. Look at her room, and you can see artifacts that Ezra left behind, including his collection of Stormtrooper helmets — Sabine is living in the same space that Ezra used to call home. The Loth-cat is just another connection to someone she doesn't think she will ever see again.

Sabine and Ezra's relationship is a nuanced one, though it is not explored much during "Rebels." Ezra clearly harbors a schoolyard crush on her during the animated series, but their feelings become more complex as they age, with Ezra becoming fully entrenched in his Jedi training as the entire crew makes sacrifices to ensure the Empire is defeated. There is no time for romance, as much as they may have wanted.

The most tragic part about Ezra and Sabine's relationship is that they never had a chance. In the final days of the Liberation of Lothal, Ezra disappears into hyperspace, never to be seen again. After that, Sabine makes Lothal her home and does her best to protect it because she thinks it is what Ezra would have wanted, making this stray Loth-cat one of the only things that connects her to the boy she once knew.