Bullet Train: The Hilarious Percy Jackson Easter Egg You Likely Missed

The "Percy Jackson & The Olympians" book series by Rick Riordan brings Greek mythology into the modern world by introducing readers to Percy, a teen who discovers that he is a demigod and the son of Poseidon. The series would later head to the big screen with Logan Lerman front and center in 2010's "Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and 2013's "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters."

Since then, Disney+ has been working to bring "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" to fans in a TV series format. Many wonder if Lerman will return to Camp Half-Blood, but he told Esquire in January 2023 that it is very unlikely that he will be on the series. "No one's hit me up about it, and I don't think I'm right for that anyways ... But there's not a secret that's waiting to be announced or something like that," he said, noting that some people want him to play Poseidon, who was portrayed by Kevin McKidd in "Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief." But Lerman doesn't think he's there yet. "I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team," he added.

As for the next generation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Lerman hopes that the new cast enjoys the magical ride that the series has to offer. He told USA Today, "I hope they can just stop every once in a while and say, 'This is incredible to be a part of it.'"