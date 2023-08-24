Bullet Train: The Hilarious Percy Jackson Easter Egg You Likely Missed
"Bullet Train" is a star-studded adrenaline rush that follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt) and four other assassins as they travel through Tokyo. Along the way, Ladybug encounters several characters, including Wolf (Bad Bunny), Prince (Joey King), and brothers Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry). Each character has a storyline that connects to the bigger picture. As for Lemon and Tangerine, they start off the movie by trying to transport The Son (Logan Lerman) and a briefcase to his father White Death (Michael Shannon), but they're left panicking when they find The Son dead. The Son is very recognizable to fans of the "Percy Jackson & The Olympians" films, and "Bullet Train" works to pay homage to that beloved part of Lerman's career with a hilarious Easter egg.
Lemon is not afraid to share his appreciation for Thomas the Tank Engine, and it's a pop culture reference within a reference at the beginning of the film. As Lemon and Tangerine introduce themselves to The Son, Lemon starts comparing people to characters in the "Thomas & Friends" series, pointing out that The Son reminds him of Percy, noting his youth and sweet demeanor as he places a Percy sticker on his forehead. And the role of Percy Jackson is something that Lerman continues to look back on.
Lerman has advice for the cast of the Percy Jackson TV series
The "Percy Jackson & The Olympians" book series by Rick Riordan brings Greek mythology into the modern world by introducing readers to Percy, a teen who discovers that he is a demigod and the son of Poseidon. The series would later head to the big screen with Logan Lerman front and center in 2010's "Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and 2013's "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters."
Since then, Disney+ has been working to bring "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" to fans in a TV series format. Many wonder if Lerman will return to Camp Half-Blood, but he told Esquire in January 2023 that it is very unlikely that he will be on the series. "No one's hit me up about it, and I don't think I'm right for that anyways ... But there's not a secret that's waiting to be announced or something like that," he said, noting that some people want him to play Poseidon, who was portrayed by Kevin McKidd in "Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief." But Lerman doesn't think he's there yet. "I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team," he added.
As for the next generation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Lerman hopes that the new cast enjoys the magical ride that the series has to offer. He told USA Today, "I hope they can just stop every once in a while and say, 'This is incredible to be a part of it.'"